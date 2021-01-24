Register
13:14 GMT24 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Riot police react as protesters run during an unauthorised rally in Moscow 23 January 2021

    Kremlin Spokesman Blasts US Embassy for Statements About Unauthorised Protests in Russia

    © Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
    World
    Get short URL
    160
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/18/1081865144_0:14:3615:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_fe5000b6cd1dad4da2bac48a9d199004.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202101241081865132-kremlin-spokesman-blasts-us-embassy-for-statements-about-unauthorised-protests-in-russia/

    PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described the statements by the US embassy on Saturday's unauthorised protests in Russia as interference in the country's domestic affairs.

    The US embassy claimed to monitor the unauthorised protests across Russia and accused the Russian authorities of suppressing free speech and free assembly.

    "Of course, these are inappropriate statements. And, of course, by implication they are an outright interference in our domestic affairs," Peskov said during a televised appearance on state broadcaster Rossiya 1.

    "If our embassy had reacted in such manner when the United States experienced civil unrest ... then, I guess, it would have caused a certain discomfort in Washington. I always feel like recommending our counterparts to imagine themselves in such a situation," the Kremlin spokesman continued.

    Navalny's supporters in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
    Live Updates: Protesters Detained at Unauthorised Rallies Across Russia in Support of Navalny

    Violation of Law

    Peskov added that he respects all viewpoints but is categorically opposed to citizens’ participation in unauthorised rallies, arguing that "there can be no other assessment, this is a violation of the law."

    The spokesman went on to say that while many will say that the protests drew plenty of people, they paled in comparison to the number of Russians who vote for President Vladimir Putin.

    Report on Putin's 'Palace' False

    Peskov denied the viral report claiming that an opulent palace in southern Russia belonged to President Putin.

    "Putin does not have a palace in Gelendzhik. We have long known that so-called disclosures, pseudo-disclosures and informational attacks on the president were being prepared. They all aim to destabilise the situation. They do not correspond to reality, this is pure lies," Peskov said.

    He went on to call viewers of the video, which has amassed tens of millions of views days after its release, to "turn on their heads" and to ask themselves: "what does Putin have to do with all this?"

    Tags:
    US Embassy, embassy, Vladimir Putin, US, Russia, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse