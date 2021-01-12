US Invites Russia to Biden Inauguration, Ambassador Planning to Attend - Embassy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has invited Russia to the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden, a spokesperson with the Russian Embassy in Washington has told Sputnik.

"An invitation has been received. Participation on the level of ambassador is planned," an embassy representative said.

Biden's inauguration is planned for January 20.

The House of Representatives is expected to pass a resolution this week urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the outgoing US president, Donald Trump, from power. However, if that fails then House Democrats will pursue impeachment charges against Trump for inciting a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol.

During a Monday meeting at the White House, Trump and Pence pledged to work together for what remains of their term, according to a senior US administration official.

Pence and Trump's relationship soured after the vice president upheld Biden's victory during the certification process in Congress last week that was interrupted when the president's supporters attacked the US Capitol building, resulting in at least 5 deaths while Pence and other lawmakers sought sanctuary in special bunkers. The Monday meeting reportedly was the first between Pence and Trump since the deadly January 6 Capitol Hill riots, which Democrats - and some Republicans - have accused Trump of initiating.

On Monday, Congressional Democrats introduced articles of impeachment against Trump for inciting an insurrection and have called on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power.

On January 6, as five people were killed, a group of Trump loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The violent attack took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he continues to claim is a stolen presidential election.

The Trump administration has declared a state of emergency in the nation's capital ahead of the Biden inauguration.

On Monday, US media reported that the FBI had warned of armed protests planned in all 50 US state capitols, including the US Capitol building, in the days leading up to the January 20 Biden inauguration.