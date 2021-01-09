Register
10:28 GMT09 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters during a rare public appearance at an Ashoura ceremony in Beirut's southern suburbs November 3, 2014

    Hezbollah Chief Says Capitol Unrest is Just a Taste of Violence US Has Exported Around the World

    © REUTERS / Khalil Hassan
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202101091081713224-hezbollah-chief-says-capitol-unrest-is-just-a-taste-of-violence-us-has-exported-throughout-the/

    Democratic lawmakers are demanding Donald Trump’s immediate ousting in the wake of Wednesday’s attack on Congress in Washington, DC by his supporters. Some of Trump’s enemies are classifying the events as an attempted "coup." The president’s supporters claim the real "coup" took place in November through widespread vote fraud.

    Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has weighed in on Wednesday’s unprecedented act of political insurrection in the heart of American power, suggesting America was now reaping just a taste of the kind of violence and chaos it's tried to sow in countries across the globe for years.

    “We have warned about Trump’s policies many times before, and what we have seen is just a typical example of the crimes that he committed in Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Palestine, the siege of Iran and Venezuela,” as well as the assassinations of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Nasrallah said in an address broadcast by Lebanese satellite TV channel al-Manar on Friday.

    According to Nasrallah, violence similar to that seen on Wednesday in Washington, DC was previously reaped by America to topple governments in other nations. “It's a small example of what Trump has committed in his four years in several other countries,” Nasrallah said. “Even Americans felt that he can kill them,” he added.

    Four protesters and one police officer died in the wake of the Capitol siege, which followed a speech by Trump to supporters in which he promised to “never concede” the November election as Congress met to formally certify Joe Biden’s victory inside the legislative seat of power.

    Nasrallah emphasised the significance of Wednesday’s events. “If it was small, all these actions, including the attempt to oust Trump from the White House, would not be necessary. What happened in the United States is tremendous and will affect the world,” the Hezbollah chief stressed, adding that the events showed “the reality of American democracy, which they tried to spread around the world, and the incident needs to be studied further."

    Nasrallah also warned that America’s massive nuclear arsenal still remains “in the hands of a crazy fool called Trump,” and said he hopes the remaining days of his term in office pass without incident. “God protect the world from what he can do,” he said.

    Hezbollah, the political and militant group partly – classified as a "terrorist organisation" by the United States, Israel, the Arab League and the European Union – is a Lebanese resistance movement that’s loosely allied to Iran and has assisted the Syrian government in its decade-long war against takfiri terrorists including Daesh (ISIS)* and al-Qaeda.* In addition to the jihadists, Hezbollah has repeatedly battled with Israel, engaging in dozens of major skirmishes with the Israel Defence Force throughout the past twenty years, and fighting a major war in 2006 which ended in a United Nations-enforced ceasefire.

    Democrats have announced plans to start impeachment proceedings against Trump as soon as Monday. Republican legislators have opposed the idea, warning that such a move would “divide our country more.” Trump has committed to an “orderly” transition of power on 20 January.

    * Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Hezbollah Leader Says Group Doubled Precision Missiles, Able to 'Hit Accurately' Any Target
    Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Accuses Israel, Saudi Arabia of 'Provoking' US to Kill Soleimani
    Kataib Hezbollah Will Not Storm US 'Embassy of Evil' During March in Honour of Soleimani in Baghdad
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse