Trump at DC Rally: 'We Will Never Concede' Election

Congress is expected to formally certify the election results in President-elect Joe Biden's favour on Wednesday, with the formality coming over two months after the 3 November election, and weeks of claims by the incumbent president that the vote was rigged against him.

President Donald Trump has once again doubled down on his allegations of voter fraud, saying that he would "never" concede the election.

"We will never give up, we will never concede. You don't concede when there's theft involved," Trump said, speaking before a crowd of supporters outside the White House on Wednesday.

"We have hundreds of thousands of people here and I just want them to be recognized by the fake news media - turn your cameras please and show what's really happening out here, because these people are not going to take it any longer," he added, referencing the size of the rally.

"It would be really great if we could be covered fairly by the media. The media is the biggest problem we have as far as I'm concerned - the single biggest problem. The fake news and the big tech. Big tech is now coming into their own. We beat 'em four years ago. We surprised 'em, we took 'em by surprise, and this year they rigged an election. They rigged it like they've never rigged an election before," Trump said.

Saying he and his supporters didn't want "emboldened radical left Democrats" and the fake news media to get away with "stealing" the vote, Trump said the country "has had enough."

"To use a favourite term that all of you people really came up with, we will 'stop the steal'. Today I will lay out just some of the evidence proving that we won this election, and we won it by a landslide," the president added, claiming he won his reelection by a larger margin than in 2016.

Trump said his pollsters had told him that if he went from 63 million votes like in 2016, "to 66 million there was no chance of losing. Well we didn't go to 66, we went to 75 million, and they say we lost - we didn't lose. And by the way does anybody believe that Joe had 80 million votes?...He had 80 million computer votes. It's a disgrace."

