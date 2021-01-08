Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Off New Zealand, USGS Says

A powerful earthquake occurred on Friday in the sea near New Zealand's Kermadec Islands at a depth of 222.3 km. The magnitude of the tremor is 6.3, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
According to reports, the earthquake kick was registered at a distance of about 935.0 km northeast of the settlement of Ngunguru, New Zealand.
No possibility of a tsunami has been reported at the moment.
Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 08-01-2021, 05:58:42 IST, Lat: -29.46 & Long: -178.87, Depth: 154 Km ,Location: 995km SSW of Nukualofa, Tongafor more information https://t.co/mJUzsY8qpA @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/NoP2qnsol2— National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 8, 2021
