6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Aleutian Islands Near Alaska, USGS Reports

A powerful tremor hit 243 kilometres from Adak, Alaska, with the epicentre of the quake situated at a depth of 17 km, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
No tsunami warning has been issued by the authorities. There also have not been any reports about victims or damages caused by the quake.
Temblor M6 Andreanof Islands, Aleutian Islands Fecha: 2021-01-03 12:38:47 GMT Prof.: 10 km. #temblor #sismo #earthquake https://t.co/o9bd902rec pic.twitter.com/B6lrUOKQrB— climaya (@climaya) January 3, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)