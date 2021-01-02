Another Mysterious Monolith Appears in Toronto on New Year's Eve, Immediately Gets Vandalised

Yet another "alien" monolith was found, this time in the Canadian city of Toronto, according to CTV News. The 3.5-metre-high (11.5 feet) object allegedly appeared near Lake Ontario on New Year's Eve. The structure remains there, however, it was vandalised within 24 hours of discovery, as someone sprayed it with red and black paint.
Toronto got a monolith on new years eve and it's already vandalized which just proves that Toronto doesn't deserve nice things. pic.twitter.com/dTIddR4zk0— Aaron (@BigSimpleLive) January 2, 2021
Toronto monolith has been vandalized less than 24hrs after being put up 🤦♂️-📹 dj_jonny_c #Toronto #TorontoCanada #TorontoCity #TorontoArt pic.twitter.com/dB1TN7Hkie— blogTO (@blogTO) January 1, 2021
Monoliths started appearing across the world earlier this year; the first was found in the American state of Utah. Since then, similar objects have been discovered in over thirty different places around the world, including Russia, Germany, Netherlands, Australia, Sweden, the UK, Spain, and Poland.
