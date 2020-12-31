WHO Announces Validation of Pfizer BioNTech Vaccine for Emergency Use

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday issued its first ever emergency validation for Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, making it the virst vaccine to receive the agency's emergency approval since the beginning of the pandemic.
“This is a very positive step towards ensuring global access to COVID-19 vaccines. But I want to emphasize the need for an even greater global effort to achieve enough vaccine supply to meet the needs of priority populations everywhere,” said Dr Mariângela Simão, WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products. “WHO and our partners are working night and day to evaluate other vaccines that have reached safety and efficacy standards. We encourage even more developers to come forward for review and assessment. It’s vitally important that we secure the critical supply needed to serve all countries around the world and stem the pandemic.”
The Pfizer/BioNTech #COVID19 vaccine today became the first vaccine to receive WHO validation for emergency use since the outbreak began.— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 31, 2020
Equitable global access to vaccines is crucial to combat the pandemic.
According to the WHO review, the vaccine met the must-have criteria for safety and efficacy set by the agency and the benefits of using the vaccine to address COVID-19 offset potential risks.
Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine was also the first to be approved for the emergency use in the United States. Shortly after that, the emergency use authorisation was issued for Moderna vaccine, prompting many political figures to publicly take the vaccines.
Earlier, Pfizer BioNTech vaccine was also approved in the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, Israel and other countries.
