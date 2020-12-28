To the Moon and Back: Danes Staying in Origami-Inspired 'Lunar' Camp in Greenland End Their Mission

Danish "space architects" Sebastian Aristotelis and Karl-Johan Sørensen have wrapped up their mission in Greenland aimed at testing a "Lunark" shelter - an origami-inspired camp designed to withstand lunar conditions.
The shelter weighing 1,700 kilogrammes was designed by the SAGA Space Architects where Aristotelis and Sørensen are employees. The habitat can be folded so as to fit in a space rocket without occupying much space. It is also designed to weather temperatures as low as -45 Celsius and wind speeds up to 89 kilometres per hour.
The intrepid Danes spent two months in the collapsible shelter in Greenland's uninhabited central region, surviving on protein shakes and water obtained from thawed ice.
Heralding the possible era of space tourism, the experiment sought to find out how feasible it is to live in such a shelter in hostile environments.
"We are civilians and if we are looking at a future with more civilians in space, that's one of the most important things for us as architects to figure out", Aristotelis told MailOnline upon returing to Copenhagen.
