Quantum of Solace Star Gemma Arterton Says Strawberry Should Have Turned Down Sex With Bond

Gemma Arterton – who starred in Quantum of Solace – has suggested that her character from the 2008 film, Strawberry Fields, should have resisted the charms of James Bond, played by Daniel Craig.
"As I got older I realised there was so much wrong with Bond women. Strawberry should have just said no, really, and worn flat shoes."
According to Arterton, at the time of the movie she was poor and paying off a student loan, so she was glad to be offered the job. However, she says she would avoid roles like Strawberry Fields now, insisting that there's "still so much wrong with Bond women."
The actress claims she continues to receive criticism over the role.
The budget for Quantum of Solace was $230 million, while the film raked in $591 million at the box office.
