Kilauea Volcano Erupts in Hawaii - Photos, Videos

The Kilauea volcano has erupted on Hawaii's Big Island, the US Geological Survey said Monday, citing the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
The observatory detected a glow within the volcano's Halemaʻumaʻu crater at around 9:30 p.m. HST. The situation quickly escalated and the eruption was assigned a red colour code, the highest possible advisory level for aviation, while the alert level was changed to 'Warning'.
Photos and videos of the eruption have emerged online, in which fumes of black smoke are seen billowing from the crater, hued in infernal orange shades.
The observatory has been registering increased seismic activity in the volcano area since September. Earlier this month, the experts recorded ground deformation and earthquake rates that exceeded those observed since the end of the 2018 eruption.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)