The Kilauea volcano eruption, which has spewed ash nearly a mile into the air, prompted the evacuation of around 10,000 people

Lava has been captured bubbling out of the volcano before turning into a red-hot river of molten rock, flowing into the Pacific Ocean.

Kilauea is one of five volcanoes on the Big Island of Hawaii and is one of the most active volcanoes in the world, according to the ESA.

An eruption in 1924 killed one person; The others threw rocks, ash, and dust into the air for 17 days. The volcano has been erupting continuously since 1983.