Police Arrest Protesters in Yerevan Who Call on Prime Minister to Resign, Correspondent Reports

The country has been rocked by protests in the wake of the signing of the agreement with Azerbaijan on a ceasefire in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, viewed in Armenia as ceding ground in a bitter conflict.
Several protesters were put in police cars while the rest of them began marching through the capital's central streets chanting "Armenian out with Nikol" and "Nikol is a traitor."
On November 10, Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an agreement on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh that was brokered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, after weeks of hostilities in the area. Under the agreement, Baku regained control of the territories occupied by Armenians before the outbreak of hostilities, prompting a public outcry in Armenia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)