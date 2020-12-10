Anti-Pashinyan Protesters Attempt to Enter Armenian PM's Office in Yerevan

Several protesters calling for PM Nikol Pashinyan's resignation, have attempted to enter the government's headquarters in Yerevan, in order to talk with the politician. According to recent reports, police have started detaining protesters in the centre of the city.
Over the last week, demonstrators have clashed with police, and around 100 people have been detained by law enforcement.
Clash takes place in front of Armenian PM's office in Yerevan between police and demonstrators pic.twitter.com/JCbgbChu2p— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) December 10, 2020
Police in Yerevan are sending additional forces to the government building, where a demonstration is taking place demanding the resignation of the current prime minister pic.twitter.com/OePXtXrv7n— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) December 10, 2020
Protests have been rocking Armenia since the signing of a ceasefire deal on 9 November. Under the agreement, Azerbaijan took control of the city of Shushi and vast territories of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. Moscow, which brokered the accord, sent 2,000 peacekeepers to Karabakh to ensure the ceasefire.
The conditions of the deal provoked a major backlash against Pashinyan, with the opposition party Dashnaktsutyun (Armenian Revolutionary Federation) demanding the PM's resignation.
The decades-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan reignited into a large-scale military standoff on 27 September, and continued for over a month, ravaging Nagorno-Karabakh - a predominantly Armenian-populated area that proclaimed independence from Azerbaijan back in 1991 and has since sought international recognition.
