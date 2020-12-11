New US Sanctions to Deepen Crisis in Relations With Russia, Ambassador Says

"The actions of the US administration are just another unfriendly and detrimental move against Russia which will deepen the crisis in bilateral relations," the Russian ambassador to Washington said on Thursday.US Treasury Department announced it has designated the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation and four Chechen officials, including Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, along with other persons and entities in Chechnya for human rights abuses in a new round of Global Magnitsky Act sanctions.
Other sanctioned Chechen entities include Megastroyinvest and Chechen Mineral Waters Ltd.
Antonov said these allegations of human rights violations are groundless and accused the Trump administration of taking this action to distract from issues, including human rights, in the United States.
