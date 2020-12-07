Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministers Hold Press Conference After Talks in Moscow

Top diplomats from Russia and Armenia held talks earlier in the day, having focused on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement and the implementation of the Moscow-brokered ceasefire, which entered into force on 10 November.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Larvov and his Armenian counterpart Ara Aivazyan, who is on a two-day working visit to Moscow, are holding a press conference after talks on regional matters, including the implementation of the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire.

In particular, the ministers addressed the issues of humanitarian assistance, rebuilding infrastructure and unblocking transport corridors in the region.

In addition to the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, the top diplomats were expected to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, the Eurasian Economic Union and other multilateral organisations.

Last month, Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh following weeks of intense fighting in the Armenian-majority region, which declared independence from Baku in the 1990s but is still internationally recognised as a part of Azerbaijan.

In line with the statement, Armenia and Azerbaijan were supposed to stop at occupied positions, a number of Karabakh regions came under Baku's control, the sides were set to exchange prisoners, and nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the line of contact and within the Lachin corridor connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia for at least five years.