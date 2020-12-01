Attempts Being Made to Undermine Karabakh Trilateral Agreement, Azerbaijani President Aliyev Says

Last month, Moscow, Yerevan, and Baku signed a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh after a military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan hit the region.

According to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the ceasefire in Karabakh is generally being adhered to, but there are attempts to undermine the trilateral agreement. He stressed that any interference in the situation will meet a tough stance from Baku.

The president also announced that Baku had regained control over the Lachin District "without a single shot fired". At the same time, the Lachin corridor, which joins Armenia and the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic is under the control of Russian peacekeepers.

"As you know, the corridor was placed under the control of the Russian peacekeeping forces. For years, it was controlled by the Armenian Armed Forces, the occupiers. I can tell you that the initial version of the joint statement [between Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan], signed on 10 November, included a provision saying that the corridor would remain under the control of the Armenian Armed Forces, but I opposed it, and the corridor was eventually placed under the control of the Russian peacekeeping force, which I believe is a great achievement", Aliyev said in his address to the nation.

© REUTERS / AZIZ KARIMOV A view shows a destroyed tank in Fuzuli district in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 18, 2020. Picture taken November 18, 2020.

Aliyev also noted that his Russian and Turkish counterparts are in favour of creating a corridor joining the Azerbaijani enclave of Nakhchivan with the western part of the country.

Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority region, declared its independence from Azerbaijan following a referendum in 1991, citing discrimination against Armenians. This resulted in a war between Baku and Yerevan that only ended in 1994, as both sides agreed on a ceasefire, and the hostilities remained frozen.

The decades-old conflict reignited into a large-scale military confrontation on 27 September, when Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of launching artillery, missile, and airstrikes in the breakaway republic.