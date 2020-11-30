US Nuclear Thinking Seems to Have Moved 50 Years Back, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says

"In terms of operational planning, the NPR [the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, most recent US nuclear strategy] envisages a return to the concept of a limited nuclear war. It looks like the US nuclear thinking has moved back to half-a-century-old patterns, when nuclear weapons use was a practical and acceptable political option. The NPR eliminated prospects for the CTBT [Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty] entering into force. All of this is a matter of serious concern," Ryabkov said during the Fort Ross Dialogue session.
Earlier this month, Ryabkov said that the current US administration has decided not to extend the New START treaty.
In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested extending the agreement, which expires in February, by one year without any conditions and discuss all the arms control issues during that year.
Washington, however, has not yet announced its decision concerning possible extension of the treaty.
New START is a nuclear arms reduction treaty between the US and Russia signed on 8 April 2010 in Prague. The treaty calls for halving the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers.
