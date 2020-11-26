Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's Visit to Bahrain Postponed, Report Says

On Tuesday, Netanyahu said he intended to visit Bahrain in the near future at the invitation of the country's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad.
Netanyahu will not visit Bahrain next week after his visit to the United Arab Emirates was also cancelled due to the celebration of a national holiday, the newspaper said.
The prime minister's office told Sputnik that they had no information on the matter.
The UAE and Bahrain signed an agreement with Israel on September 15 which envisaged establishing diplomatic ties and full normalization of relations between the countries.
The ceremony of signing these documents took place at the White House since the agreements were reached with the active mediation of the United States.
A historic day here at the @WhiteHouse as @POTUS works to rebuild trust with our regional partners in #Israel, #UAE & the Kingdom of #Bahrain, identify their shared interests & move away from the conflicts of the past. pic.twitter.com/8LWfWuLf5u— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 15, 2020
