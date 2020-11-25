Register
14:15 GMT25 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    World Deaths From Terrorism Fell for 5 Consecutive Years to 13,826 in 2019, New Report Shows

    © CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/19/1081271775_0:209:2733:1747_1200x675_80_0_0_b505c911405d23c5453290638360d9a0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202011251081271994-world-deaths-from-terrorism-fell-for-5-consecutive-years-to-13826-in-2019--report/

    The Institute of Economics and Peace warned that although terrorism-related deaths and incidents have declined since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March, the disease is likely to present a "new and distinct counter-terrorism challenge".

    LONDON, (Sputnik) – Deaths from terrorism around the world fell for five years in a row to 13,826 in 2019 — a 15 percent decrease from the prior year — while North America, Western Europe and Oceania saw an increase in attacks by "far-right groups", the 2020 Global Terrorism Index released on Wednesday by the Institute of Economics and Peace (IPE) showed.

    "In 2019, deaths from terrorism fell for the fifth consecutive year, after peaking in 2014," the report said, adding that the largest decrease in terrorism-related deaths was registered in Afghanistan and Nigeria, compared to previous year's figures, while the largest increase occurred in Burkina Faso, where deaths rose by 590 percent.

    Globally, 103 countries showed improvement compared to 35 that deteriorated, and there were 63 countries that recorded at least one death from a terrorist attack in 2019, proving that despite the overall fall, terrorism remains a significant and serious threat in many parts of the world, it added.

    The index, which compiles incidences, fatalities, injuries and property damage caused by terrorist attacks, said the Taliban was the world's deadliest terrorist group in 2019, although deaths attributed to the Afghanistan-based Islamic organization declined by 18 percent last year.

    On the other hand, the strength and influence of the Daesh* also continued to decline, as it was responsible for less than 1,000 deaths for the first time since the group became active.

    It noted, however, that Daesh affiliate groups remain active across the world, with 27 countries recording an attack by Daesh or its affiliates, and the Sub-Saharan Africa becoming its main theater of operation last year.

    The index has Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Pakistan, India, Democratic Republic of Congo and the Philippines as the top 10 countries that experienced the highest impact from terrorism in 2019, while Central America and the Caribbean region recorded the lowest impact.

    Regarding the Western world, the IPE said that North America, Western Europe, and Oceania saw a 250 percent increase in what it terms attacks by right-wing groups, as 89 deaths attributed to such organisations were recorded in the aforementioned regions in 2019 alone.

    "One of the more worrying trends in the last five years is the surge in far-right political terrorism, even though the absolute number of far-right attacks remains low when compared to other forms of terrorism," the report said.

    The Sydney-based think tank also warned that although terrorism-related deaths and incidents have declined since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March, the disease is likely to present a "new and distinct counter-terrorism challenge," so it advised governments not to curtail counter-terrorism initiatives when coping with the economic crisis caused by the impact of the health emergency.

    *Daesh [ISI, ISIL, the Islamic State] - a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Tags:
    Daesh, COVID-19, Terrorism, ISIS
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Red autumn leaves on a koi pond.
    Sea of Red and Yellow: Marvels of Japanese Nature in Autumn
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse