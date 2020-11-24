Twin Blasts in Central Afghanistan Kill 14, Injure 45, Officials Say

Twin blasts in the central Afghan province of Bamiyan killed 14 people, injured 45 more, local officials said on Tuesday as the international community pledged assistance for Afghanistan in Geneva.
According to provincial police chief Zabardast Safai, the explosives were hidden at the side of a road close to the main marketplace in Bamiyan city.
Most recently, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace promised that his country would follow the United States in reducing its forces in Afghanistan, the severely embattled Mideastern country rocked by civil unrest and raging terrorism, after the US unveiled its drawdown plan. Under the latter, the US recently promised to cut the number of troops to 2,500 in Afghanistan by 15 January. Roughly 4,500 US armed forces personnel are currently stationed there.
