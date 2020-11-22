Live Updates: US Registers Over 177,000 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Johns Hopkins University Says

There have been more than 58 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, according to John Hopkins University data. The United States tops the list of nations affected in terms of its case count, which now stands at over 12 million, including a 1 million increase over the past week. COVID-19 has resulted in 255, 823 deaths in the US alone.
The situation is no less alarming in South Asia and Latin America, with India and Brazil closely following the US, with 9 million and 6 million confirmed cases, respectively. In Europe, France has registered over 2 million coronavirus cases and over 48,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.
All comments
Show new comments (0)