15:07 GMT23 November 2020
    Live Updates: US Registers Over 177,000 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Johns Hopkins University Says

    World
    A number of countries have reported a daily record of new COVID-19 cases throughout the weekend. The number of deaths resulting from the virus has now surpassed 1.3 million globally.

    There have been more than 58 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, according to John Hopkins University data. The United States tops the list of nations affected in terms of its case count, which now stands at over 12 million, including a 1 million increase over the past week. COVID-19 has resulted in 255, 823 deaths in the US alone.

    The situation is no less alarming in South Asia and Latin America, with India and Brazil closely following the US, with 9 million and 6 million confirmed cases, respectively. In Europe, France has registered over 2 million coronavirus cases and over 48,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

    Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.

    • 22:01

      Belarus to Produce First Batch of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine This Year - Health Ministry

      MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarus will produce the first batch of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputnik V, before the end of the year, Acting Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich said on Sunday.

      "In laboratory conditions, the first batch, I am sure, will be already this year. Maybe not on the basis of Belmedpreparaty [largest pharmaceutical enterprise in Belarus], but on the basis of another institution. But it will happen this year," Pinevich told the Belarus TV channel, adding that the industrial production of the vaccine will start next year.

    • 17:46

      Spain to Start Vaccination Programme in January, PM Says

      MADRID (Sputnik) - Spain plans to roll out its comprehensive COVID-19 vaccination plan starting January, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday.

      "We are confident that we can achieve this ambitious goal of vaccinating a substantial part of the population against COVID-19 in the early months of 2019," he said.

      A total of 13,000 vaccination points will be set up nationwide. Priority groups, including those over 65 and medical workers, will be first in line to be offered jabs.

      Spain has recorded more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases, almost 200,000 in the past two weeks. The prime minister urged Spaniards to follow rules on social distancing to help avert a third wave.

    • 17:08

      G20 Leaders Endorse Debt Suspension Initiative to Ease COVID-19 Burden, Declaration Reads

      The G20 countries are committed to implementing the Debt Service Suspension Initiative to facilitate higher pandemic-related spending, the G20 joint declaration published on Sunday read.

      "We are committed to implementing the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) including its extension through June 2021, allowing DSSI-eligible countries to suspend official bilateral debt service payments. We welcome the progress achieved thus far. The preliminary reporting from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) highlighted that, together with exceptional financing, the DSSI is significantly facilitating higher pandemic-related spending," the declaration said.

    • 15:50

      US Registers Over 177,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Johns Hopkins University Says

      According to Johns Hopkins University, 177,552 new coronavirus cases were reported in the US in the past 24 hours. 1,448 new COVID-related fatalities were registered.

    • 14:46

      Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Anti-Lockdown Protesters in Berlin

      Videos showing protesters clashing with police have emerged online. 

    • 14:22

      COVID Vaccination is Expected to Begin in US in Early December, Official Says

      MOSCOW, November 22 (Sputnik) - The first US citizens to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines may get the inoculation shot December 11, Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Moncef Slaoui told CNN on Sunday.

      On Saturday, the US Pfizer has filed a request to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine it developed in cooperation with German laboratory BioNTech. According to CNN, the FDA vaccine advisory committee is set for December 11.

      "Our plan is to be able to ship vaccines to the immunization sites within 24 hours from the approval, so I expect maybe on day two after approval on the 11th or the 12th of December," Slaoui said as quoted by the media.

      On Wednesday, Pfizer announced that the final analysis of the phase III clinical trials of the vaccine showed its 95 percent efficiency, and expected the FDA to enable the use of the vaccine in high-risk populations in late December.

      Operation Warp Speed (OWS) is a public-private partnership established by the US government in May with an aim to produce and deliver 300 million doses of safe and effective vaccines with the initial doses available by January 2021. OWS includes the US Health Department, other federal agencies, research institutions and private firms, such as AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson's, Moderna and Pfizer.

    • 14:00

      Croatia Introduces New Set of COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Surging Cases

      Croatia has introduced a new set of coronavirus-related restrictions, including a ban on public gatherings, amid a deteriorating epidemiological situation in the country, the interior ministry reported on Sunday.

      Over the past 24 hours, 3,308 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, bringing the total number of those infected to 103,718. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 49 to 1,353.

      "It is forbidden to hold all public gatherings of over 25 people, at weddings, the number of attendees is limited to 15 people, at funerals to 25. At other private events, to 10 people," the ministry said in a statement.

      In addition, the work of night clubs, bars, and casinos is suspended. All public events must end before 10 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT), while the sale of alcohol is prohibited from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

      The authorities also made wearing masks mandatory outdoors where the distance between people is less than 1.5 meters (5 feet).

      Employers are required to ensure that employees work from home whenever possible and all protective measures in organizations and enterprises are complied with.

      New restrictions went into effect on Sunday and will remain in force until December 15.

    • 13:49

      Iraq Signs Deal With COVAX to Receive 8Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine, Health Authorities Say

      Iraqi authorities have signed an agreement with the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) to receive eight million doses of a potential vaccine, the director-general of the Public Health Department at the Iraqi Health Ministry, Riyad Abd Al-Amir, said on Sunday.

      "Iraq has signed an agreement with COVAX Facility, a member of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), to provide [vaccines] to 20 percent of the Iraqi population, that is, about 8 million doses of any vaccine, which is approved by the World Health Organization after completion of all scientific tests,", Al-Amir told the Iraqi News Agency (INA)

      To date, Iraq has so far confirmed over 535,000 COVID-19 COVID-19 cases, including more than 465,000 recoveries and nearly 12,000 related fatalities.

    • 12:30

      WHO Special Envoy Warns of Danger of 3rd Wave of COVID-19 Pandemic in Europe in Early 2021

      David Nabarro, a special envoy of the World Health Organization (WHO), in an interview with the Swiss Badener Tagblatt newspaper on Sunday warned of the danger of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe in early 2021.

      According to the special envoy, European countries failed to prevent a second wave of the pandemic after they managed to take the first one under control.

      In particular, they missed the opportunity to develop the necessary infrastructure during the summer months when the epidemiological situation improved. If the governments do not create it now, they will face the third wave in early 2021, Nabarro said.

      Many Western European countries are currently seeking to take the virus back under control without resorting to such rough measures as lockdown and a strict isolation regime, for which they have to pay a "high price," the WHO special envoy added.

      Commenting on the epidemiological situation in Eastern Asia, Nabarro said that it was better due to clear communication between the authorities and population. After the countries managed to reduce the number of infections per day, they do not relax coronavirus-related restrictions, which are strictly followed by citizens.

    • 11:52

      Hundreds of EU Officials Continue Flying Despite COVID-19 Restrictions, Reports Say

      Hundreds of the European Union (EU) officials fly around Europe every week despite the restrictions imposed by the European countries to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.

      According to the German media outlet, the EU officials have to take flights to such cities as Brussels or Luxembourg, which are the EU Commission headquarters, as they are obliged to work within their respective departments.

      "Remote working outside a workplace is generally prohibited," an official of the EU commission said as quoted by the newspaper.

      The Welt am Sonntag added that the EU major departments encompass roughly 47,000 employees, the majority of which live near their working place. However, up to five percent of the officials live far from their departments and have to take flights to visit home at weekends.

      According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, more than 11.9 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the EU, countries of the European Economic Area, and the United Kingdom since the start of the pandemic, resulting in more than 291,000 deaths.

    • 10:02

      Moderna to Charge Governments $25-$37 Per Dose of Its Candidate Vaccine, CEO Says

      The US pharmaceutical company Moderna will charge countries that want to buy its candidate vaccine against COVID-19 between $25 and $37 per dose, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told the German Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday, adding that the company is close to reaching a deal with the EU on vaccine supplies.

      According to the CEO, it is a reasonable price, taking into account how much it costs the health care system to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients. The price per dose would vary depending on the volume of supplies.

      Bancel also said that the company expected to produce 20 million doses of the vaccine by the end of the year, with a "small part" available in Europe this year, as Moderna is about to agree on the issue with the European Commission. The CEO believes that the deal on vaccine supplies will be reached in a few days.

      On Monday, Moderna announced that its mRNA-based candidate vaccine against COVID-19 had proven to be 94.5 percent effective in phase 3 clinical trials.

    • 10:01

      How Much is Russian COVID Vaccine?

      Production of anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V

      Sputnik V COVID Vaccine Price WIll be Much Lower Than That of Pfizer, Moderna, Developers Say

      The statement comes shortly after US pharmaceutical company Moderna announced that it would charge countries that want to buy its candidate vaccine against COVID-19 between $25 and $37 per dose.
    • 09:19

      'Fatality Management': Texas National Guard Deployed to Help El Paso Morgues With COVID-19 Dead

      An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiners Office in El Paso, Texas, U.S. November 16, 2020

      'Fatality Management': Texas National Guard Deployed to Help El Paso Morgues With COVID-19 Dead

      According to US government data, the country has now registered over 12 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. Over 1 million of those have been recorded in Texas, the American state most affected by the virus so far.
    • 09:09

      UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak Says Christmas 'Is Not Going to Be Normal' This Year Amid Pandemic

      Reuters quotes the finance minister as saying the UK will be looking at how "families can spend time together" during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

       

    • 08:27

      South Korea Will Tighten Social Distancing Rules in the Capital Over Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

      South Korea's prime minister said on Sunday that officials were considering tightening social distancing measures in Seoul and nearby areas as the country has been reporting a daily coronavirus case increase of over 300 for a fifth day in a row, according to Yonhap news agency.

       

    • 05:59

      The Israeli Health Ministry Says 2.8% of Tests Return Positive as 415 More Coronavirus Cases Registered

      Over 300 of the infected people were in serious conditions and 131 were on ventilators, the ministry added. The death toll has risen to 2,757.

    • 05:53

      India Reports Over 45,000 COVID-19 Cases in the Last 24 Hours as Death Toll Reaches 133,227

      The coronavirus tally has now reached 9,095,807 in India, after 45,209 new infections were registered in the country on Sunday. The total number of deaths resulting from COVID-19 has mounted to 133,227.

       

    • 04:58

      COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria Surpass 120,000 - Health Ministry

    • 04:51

      Japan Records 2,508 New Coronavirus Cases in One Day as Domestic Tourism Campaign Scrapped

      According to the Japanese Health Ministry, the country recorded 2,508 new cases of the infection on Sunday (22 November).

      On Saturday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga halted the domestic 'Go to Travel' campaign in areas with high COVID-19 case counts; the promotion had been encouraging people to travel around the country to support local businesses.

    • 04:51

      Germany Registers 15,741 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Rises to 14,022

      On Sunday, Germany has recorded a daily increase of 15,741 confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the overall count to 918,269. Over 14,000 of these COVID-19 cases have resulted in death.

    Trending
