Russia Hopes to Establish Working Ties With New Moldovan Leader Sandu, Kremlin Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia hopes to establish working relations with Maia Sandu, the winner of Moldova's presidential runoff, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, stressing that Moscow respects the choice of the Moldovan people.

Earlier in the day, Moldova's Central Electoral Commission announced, after counting 100 percent of ballots, that ex-Prime Minister Sandu secured victory with 57.75 percent of votes, while incumbent leader Igor Dodon got 42.25 percent.

"Of course, we are yet to establish working relations with the new Moldovan president. We expect to succeed in it. Russia attaches great importance to the relations with the Moldovan people, you know that Russia has always supported the Moldovan people," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed the belief that the bilateral relations should be mutually advantageous and take into consideration the interests of both countries.

"We know Maia Sandu has said she will prioritize the interests of the Moldovan people and that she believes that kind and close cooperation on all areas with our country, the Russian Federation, serves the interests of the Moldovan people," Peskov said.

"Russia respects the decision of the Moldovan people, the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Maia Sandu on winning the Moldovan presidential runoff and expressed hope that her effort would contribute to developing constructive bilateral relations.

"I hope that your work as the head of state will contribute to the constructive development of relations between our countries. This certainly serves the vital interests of the Russian and the Moldovan people," Putin said in his message, released by the Kremlin.

Putin also wished Sandu good health and success in the new office, the Kremlin added.

Dodon Admits Defeat But Pledges to Investigate Reported Breaches During Election

Moldovan President Igor Dodon congratulated Maia Sandu on "preliminary results", which showed that she won the presidential runoff, but remarked on the high number of irregularities.

"Preliminary results show that Maia Sandu won. I congratulate her on that preliminary result, but the election process will be completed when all the reports of breaches will have been checked," Dodon said.

"My campaign registered an unprecedented number of breaches during the election, we will check them all," Dodon said.

The incumbent president asked his supporters to avoid taking to the street and called on Sandu to ask the same of her supporters. The president said he would go to the election commission and to court to protect interests of the people.