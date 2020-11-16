Register
11:23 GMT16 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Presidential candidate Maia Sandu wearing a face mask casts her ballot at a polling station during the second round of Moldova's presidential election in Chisinau on November 15, 2020, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    Russia Hopes to Establish Working Ties With New Moldovan Leader Sandu, Kremlin Says

    © AFP 2020 / SERGEI GAPON
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/10/1081180537_0:66:3077:1797_1200x675_80_0_0_212ce359d68a7c786cb8756c44119b01.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202011161081180523-russia-hopes-to-establish-working-ties-with-new-moldovan-leader-sandu-kremlin-says/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia hopes to establish working relations with Maia Sandu, the winner of Moldova's presidential runoff, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, stressing that Moscow respects the choice of the Moldovan people.

    Earlier in the day, Moldova's Central Electoral Commission announced, after counting 100 percent of ballots, that ex-Prime Minister Sandu secured victory with 57.75 percent of votes, while incumbent leader Igor Dodon got 42.25 percent.

    "Of course, we are yet to establish working relations with the new Moldovan president. We expect to succeed in it. Russia attaches great importance to the relations with the Moldovan people, you know that Russia has always supported the Moldovan people," Peskov told reporters.

    The Kremlin spokesman expressed the belief that the bilateral relations should be mutually advantageous and take into consideration the interests of both countries.

    "We know Maia Sandu has said she will prioritize the interests of the Moldovan people and that she believes that kind and close cooperation on all areas with our country, the Russian Federation, serves the interests of the Moldovan people," Peskov said.

    "Russia respects the decision of the Moldovan people, the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

    Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Maia Sandu on winning the Moldovan presidential runoff and expressed hope that her effort would contribute to developing constructive bilateral relations.

    "I hope that your work as the head of state will contribute to the constructive development of relations between our countries. This certainly serves the vital interests of the Russian and the Moldovan people," Putin said in his message, released by the Kremlin.

    Putin also wished Sandu good health and success in the new office, the Kremlin added.

    Dodon Admits Defeat But Pledges to Investigate Reported Breaches During Election

    Moldovan President Igor Dodon congratulated Maia Sandu on "preliminary results", which showed that she won the presidential runoff, but remarked on the high number of irregularities.

    "Preliminary results show that Maia Sandu won. I congratulate her on that preliminary result, but the election process will be completed when all the reports of breaches will have been checked," Dodon said.

    "My campaign registered an unprecedented number of breaches during the election, we will check them all," Dodon said.

    The incumbent president asked his supporters to avoid taking to the street and called on Sandu to ask the same of her supporters. The president said he would go to the election commission and to court to protect interests of the people.

    Tags:
    election, Maia Sandu, Igor Dodon, Russia, Moldova
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia
    Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse