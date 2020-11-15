Moldova's Sandu Announces Presidential Election Victory

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Moldova said after more than 97 percent of the votes had been counted that Sandu had 54.03 percent, while Moldovan incumbent President Igor Dodon had 45.97 percent.
"This victory is our common victory, I am proud of my team and all the young people who participated in the vote," Sandu told journalists, thanking all those who helped her during the election campaign.
Earlier, Sandu told journalists that the primary task after the Sunday presidential runoff was to unite the society around common goals and to develop the economy.
"Our primary task after the election is to unite the society around common goals, we all want to live at home, we want to have a state that will protect us, we need a developed economy so that people do not have to leave," Sandu told reporters as the vote count was underway.
About 50 polling stations abroad, while the gap is only growing, as Moldovan citizens there voted EN masse for Sandu. More than 260 thousand voters took part in the elections abroad, of which more than 80% voted for Sandu.
The second round of the Moldovan presidential election was held on Sunday and conducted among 15,511 people from 77 Moldovan settlements, excluding residents of Transnistria and representatives of the Moldovan diaspora abroad, with the margin of error not exceeding 5.2 percent.
