UN General Assembly to Resume In-Person Meetings Monday, Spokesman Says

“I can confirm that following advice from the Secretariat, the President of the General Assembly is informing member states today that in-person meetings of the General Assembly will resume at headquarters, starting this Monday, November 2,” Varma said on Friday.
On Tuesday, Bozkir had suspended all in-person meetings at the UN General Assembly and its committees at the United Nations headquarters in New York after five diplomats from a member state mission tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The United Nations did not officially disclose which mission was affected by the novel coronavirus. However, a source told Sputnik that diplomats from the mission of Niger, which currently is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, have tested positive.
Earlier, the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly was held on September 29 in a virtual format due to COVID-19 concerns; the world leaders delivered speeches through a live broadcast from New York.
