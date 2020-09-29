World Leaders Participate in Final UN General Assembly Session in Virtual Format - Video

A live broadcast from New York, the US, shows world leaders delivering speeches at the final session of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 75).
The leaders submitted pre-recorded messages that are being presented by their countries' delegates who are in New York.
During the session, leaders from the UN’s 193 member states are given a unique opportunity to address a global audience on various issues including development, peace and security and international law, among other topics.
The morning session speakers are heads of state from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Romania, Israel, New Zeland, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, and others.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find out More!
All comments
Show new comments (0)