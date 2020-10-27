Iran's Foreign Ministry Reportedly Summons French Diplomat Amid Alleged Insults of Prophet Mohammad

Iranian state media reports that the country's Foreign Ministry had summoned the French ambassador over alleged insults directed at Prophet Mohammad.
According to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, on Monday a ministry official told the diplomat during their meeting that Iran strongly rejected "any insult and disrespect to the Prophet of Islam..., and Islam's pure values of Islam by any person, regardless of their position."
After the brutal killing of French history teacher Samuel Paty on 16 October by a radicalised Chechen teenager after the teacher displayed caricatures depicting the Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged new legislation that will create "enlightened Islam" in France.
He explained that the legislation will help prioritise republican values and control foreign funding for French mosques in the country.
His speech against radical Islamism has drawn condemnation from Muslim countries and organisations, many of which have urged their citizens and members to boycott French goods.
