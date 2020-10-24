Moscow Sends 10 More Armoured Vehicles to Central African Republic, Russian Envoy Says

MOSCOW, October 24 (Sputnik) - Russia has sent a new batch of armoured reconnaissance and patrol vehicles BRDM-2 on a non-reimbursable basis, Russian Ambassador to the Central African Republic (CAR) Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik on Saturday.

“Today 10 more BRDM-2 vehicles have been transported to the CAR, it was the second batch of the vehicles that Russia was to send this year,” Titorenko said.

The ambassador added that the handover ceremony was attended by the president, the defence minister, the chief of army staff, the interior minister and the CAR's armed forces command. The president inspected all the vehicles and greeted the crew of the aircraft that carried them.

On 15 October, Russia’s Air Force cargo aircraft An-124 Ruslan arrived in Bangui with the first 10 armoured reconnaissance and patrol vehicles BRDM-2 on board.

Russia mulls sending more military instructors to the Central African Republic in the near future, the ambassador to the African nation went on to share with Sputnik.

"At present, we are talking about consolidating the training of CAR’s armed forces, so there is a [relevant] request from the country's defence minister, and, most likely, this issue will be considered in the near future," Titorenko noted, when asked whether Russia was planning to send additional military instructors to the country.

CAR Prime Minister to Arrive in Moscow on Saturday

Prime Minister of the Central African Republic (CAR) Firmin Ngrebada will arrive on Saturday in Moscow on a 4-day working visit, said the diplomat, further outlining the purposes of the visit.

"The main topic is bilateral economic cooperation. The prime minister will hold many meetings with members of the Russian government, Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, as well as separate meetings in the Association of Economic Cooperation with African States," Titorenko specified.

The Central African Republic is still recovering from a standoff that erupted between the armed forces and militants in 2013. Six years into the conflict, President Faustin-Archange Touadera and representatives from the rebel groups signed a peace deal aimed to bring the conflict to a halt. The African nation is set to hold a general election on 27 December.