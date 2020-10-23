NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Online Press Conference After Defence Ministers Summit - Video

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is giving an online press conference after the second day of the NATO Defence Ministers summit.
Stoltenberg stated that NATO has reduced the number of troops in Afghanistan to fewer than 12,000.
On 22 October, Stoltenberg stated that NATO defence ministers had expressed support for the alliance's de-confliction mechanism amid increased tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean. He also noted that NATO allies had prepared a package of political and military measures in response to Russia's growing arsenal of nuclear-capable missiles.
The NATO chief went on to confirm that defence ministers from the alliance's member states had agreed to establish a space centre at Germany's Ramstein Air Base.
