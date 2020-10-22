Ghislaine Maxwell's Deposition on Her Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Unsealed

Years-old Ghislaine Maxwell depositions revealing details about her relationship with convicted paedophile and suspected abuser Jeffrey Epstein have been revealed, following an order to this end by a New York judge.
In one of the now unsealed files on the docket, Virginia Giuffre's counsel alleges she dodged a question "about allegedly 'adult' sexual activity related to Jeffrey Epstein."
US District Judge Loretta Preska Tuesday ruled the conversations between lawyers for alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre and the now arrested British socialite be released after a federal appeals court found arguments by Maxwell's lawyers to keep them sealed as sensitive personal information to be meritless.
Her lawyers had appealed a judge's ruling, made in July, to allow the release of the transcripts of two depositions in which she testified before the lawsuit brought against her by Epstein accuser Victoria Giuffre was settled. The judge has since concluded there is a presumption of public access to deposition files, which should be made public.
Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's one-time lover and close pal, is awaiting trial next year on sex trafficking charges after prosecutors indicted her for soliciting underage victims for the deceased financier.
