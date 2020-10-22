Moscow Trying to Move Karabakh Conflict Onto Diplomatic Track - Kremlin

"Russia has been doing everything in its power to steer the current situation onto the political and diplomatic track. We are still convinced that this problem can only have a peaceful solution", Peskov told reporters.
He also noted with regret that Armenia and Azerbaijan were not compliant with the agreements on a Karabakh ceasefire, reached in Moscow earlier this month.
"Unfortunately, it cannot be said yet that they’re fulfiling the previously reached agreements about the ceasefire and a humanitarian pause. Unfortunately, the sides are not compliant”, Peskov told reporters, commenting on Oktay's statement.
"As for third nations' engagement in the existing formats of crisis settlement, this depends fully on the political will of the sides to the conflict. There are two sides to the conflict, Azerbaijan and Armenia. Engagement in conflict resolution, mediation, and participation in the formats is only possible with the consent of the two sides”, the Kremlin spokesman went on to say.
