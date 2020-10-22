Kremlin Expresses Regret Over US New Groundless Claims of Russian Interference in Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin regrets new groundless allegations that Russia is interfering in the US presidential election, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"We can comment on this by saying it is regrettable," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on Washington's accusations.

According to the spokesman, the accusations "are rolling in every day, they are all completely groundless."

Latest accusations against Russia are linked "to the internal political processes [in the US] that have to do with the fact that election is coming soon," Peskov said.

US intelligence is claiming that Iran and Russia have gotten hold of US voter registration data. According to the US special services, foreign states can use this data to spread information that could undermine the credibility of the election.

Debates over the infallibility of the electoral process have been increasingly heated in the runup to the November 3 election, with Republican figures calling into question mail-in ballots, use of falsely labelled ballot boxes to siphon early cast votes in California among other methods.

Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly denied accusations of seeking to tamper in US elections.