US Sanctions Australia-Based Al-Qaeda Facilitator

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Australia-based al-Qa’ida-associated facilitator Ahmed Luqman Talib for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Al-Qa’ida," the Treasury said in a statement.
"OFAC also designated one company, Talib and Sons, for being owned, controlled, or directed by Ahmed Luqman Talib," the statement added.
*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
