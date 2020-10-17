Register
10:18 GMT17 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Covid-19 vaccine

    Vaccines Against COVID-19 May Not Need to Be Administered Annually, WHO Official Says

    © CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1c/1080001069_0:200:1920:1280_1200x675_80_0_0_fefe35c8ceacd97c0c74ecfd680bbf4d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202010171080798712-vaccines-against-covid-19-may-not-need-to-be-administered-annually-who-official-says/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Ekaterina Ivanova - Any safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19 may not need to be administered annually, unlike vaccines for influenza, Dr. Richard Mihigo, the programme area manager for immunisation and vaccine development at the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Regional Office for Africa, said in an interview.

    "It’s difficult to predict now for how long the effect of the vaccine will last. It’s true that for flu vaccines, most of the time we need to repeat it every year, depending on the different strains of the virus being seasonal for north, west, etc. For the coronavirus, we believe that it may not necessarily be the case", Dr. Mihigo remarked.

    Citing the ongoing phase III clinical trials of several candidate vaccines in South Africa, as well as of therapeutic treatments such as the steroid dexamethasone, the WHO official said it was unclear how long it will take for conclusive results to be drawn from the tests.

    "Our role is to create an enabling environment in which these therapeutics, these vaccines can be tested. And then we observe what will be the outcome of such clinical trials. It’s very difficult to predict when [we will see] the outcome", Dr. Mihigo said.

    Three vaccine producers – AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson, and Novavax - are currently conducting trials of candidate vaccines in South Africa, the WHO official outlined.

    "We do have a few clinical trials currently going on, mainly in South Africa ... The AstraZeneca trial started a couple of weeks ago. We have a Novavax vaccine that also started in South Africa and, most recently, the Johnson&Johnson vaccine that also started in South Africa. Other countries have also been approached – Kenya, Uganda – but clinical trials have not yet started there", Dr. Mihigo said.

    Johnson&Johnson on Tuesday announced that clinical trials of their candidate vaccine against COVID-19 would be paused after one patient exhibited symptoms of an "unexplained" illness.

    The company logo for Johnson & Johnson is displayed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company's listing at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 17, 2019.
    © REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
    WHO on Johnson&Johnson Halting COVID Vaccine Trial: Safety Paramount

    AstraZeneca, which is producing its candidate vaccine in conjunction with the UK's University of Oxford, was also forced to temporarily suspend its trials in early September after adverse side effects were seen in one patient.

    Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has said that Russian vaccines against COVID-19, which are based on the well-researched human adenovirus platform, may prove safer than using Western vaccines that are based on a chimpanzee adenovirus.

    The RDIF is producing the Sputnik V vaccine in conjunction with its developer, the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

    Tags:
    Africa, vaccine, coronavirus, COVID-19, World Health Organization
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 October
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 October
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse