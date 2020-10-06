Register
    Farmers shout slogans while burning an effigy with pictures of Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) party President Sukhbir Singh Badal during a protest against the recent passing of agriculture reform bills in the Parliament, on the outskirts of Amritsar on October 6, 2020

    Hundreds of Indian Farmers Continue Protests Against Agricultural Reforms - Video

    © AFP 2020 / NARINDER NANU
    The three contentious farm laws enacted by the Narendra Modi-led government have sparked protests in India's farming states amid the pandemic. Farmers and opposition political parties have deemed the new laws as "anti-farmer", with fears rife that they will give power to corporate firms, leaving farmers deprived of fair prices for their produce.

    Protests intensified in India’s northern state of Haryana on Tuesday as farmers gathered in large numbers to surround the state’s deputy chief Dushyant Chautala's home in Sirsa in protest against agricultural laws passed by the Indian government.

    Security has been beefed up outside the house of the deputy chief minister, who recently defended the new farm laws, calling them “pro-farmer” and accused the opposition of misleading people.

    The ongoing protests in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana, dubbed India’s grain bowls, reached a month on Tuesday. Farmers in Punjab blocked railway tracks and burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for passing the farm laws and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for what they see as politicising and sabotaging the farmers' protest for political gains.

    ​Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi reiterated his attacks against Modi, claiming that the prime minister had destroyed the entire food security system through the latest reforms and that it was an "attack on our farmers”.

    ​​The three enacted farm laws are the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

    The farmers believe the new legislation will bring to an end the price protection given by the government and that private conglomerates will take over their businesses. 

    The agriculture sector, which employs about half of the country's 1.3 billion people, contributes nearly 15 percent to India’s $2.9 trillion economy.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the farmers that the system of Minimum Support Price (MSP) will not be revoked in the future. He defended the legislation and claimed that the reforms would help rid India’s vast farm sector of antiquated laws and allow farmers to sell to large corporates and retailers such as Walmart.

    Farmers Accuse Modi Govt Going Back on its 'Self-Reliant India' Motto by Not Buying Their Crops
    Hundreds of Farmers March to Block National Highway in India to Protest Farm Ordinance - Video
    Retail Giant Walmart’s Philanthropic Arm Grants $4.5 mln to Empower Female Farmers in India
    Haryana, Sputnik News, Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, farmers, Farms, farm, protest, India
