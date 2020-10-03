Footage of 'Azerbaijani Forces' Blasted in Nagorno-Karabakh Released by Armenia's Military

As the armed conflict that erupted in Nagorno-Karabakh region last week continues unabated, Armenia's Ministry of Defense has released yet another video depicting the ongoing hostilities there.
The video in question appears to show Azerbaijani forces being hit, though it's not immediately clear exactly what kind of weaponry is being used against them.
Azerbaijan and Armenia have been vying for control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region since the USSR dissolved in 1989 - the last time fighting broke out in the region was only in July with both sides reporting casualties.
JUST IN: Armenian Defense Ministry publishes video of Azerbaijani Armed Forces being shelled#SputnikUpdates https://t.co/kVblxr85BC pic.twitter.com/LWB6Brl7fy— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 3, 2020
The latest clashes started on 27 September, with both Armenia and Azerbaijan accusing each other of behaving provocatively.
