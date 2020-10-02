Kremlin Wishes US President Trump Swift Recovery From COVID-19

"Of course, we wish President Trump a swift and easy recovery," Peskov told reporters.
Earlier in the day, Trump said he and the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, had tested positive for COVID-19.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
According to Trump's physician, the US president feels fine and is expected to continue carrying out his duties without disruption.
The announcement was made hours after Trump said that he and his spouse would quarantine until getting the results of their coronavirus tests following confirmation that Hope Hicks, who is one of Trump's closest advisors, had contracted the virus.
