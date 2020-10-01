US House Panel Advances Resolution Calling for Action Over Navalny Case

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House Foreign Affairs Committee advanced a resolution on Thursday that calls for taking action over the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

"H.Res.1145... calls on the Government of the Russian Federation to cooperate with an independent, impartial, and thorough investigation of the reported poisoning of Alexei Navalny... [and] urges the United States Government, in all its interactions with the Government of the Russian Federation, to raise the case of the poisoning of Alexei Navalny and underscore the necessity of bringing the organizers and perpetrators to justice", the resolution said.

The resolution also raises the possibility of sanctions against anyone the US determines was involved in the incident.

The measure is not binding power but would express the collective sentiment of the House on the matter.

The panel also approved draft resolutions calling for harsher sanctions against Russian businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin and the release of US citizen Trevor Reed, who was sentenced to nine years in prison by a Moscow court for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was flown to Berlin in August after what his supporters said was a poisoning. German authorities said that traces of a nerve agent were found in his system. However, doctors in Russia said they found no signs of toxins prior to his departure. Moscow denied any involvement and has repeatedly asked for evidence to be handed over to no avail.