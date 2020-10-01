Two Le Monde Journalists Injured in Azerbaijani Attack in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia Says

Two journalists with the French Le Monde newspaper have been injured in an Azerbaijani attack while covering the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh in the town of Martuni, Armenian governmental account Armenian Unified Infocenter said in a tweet Thursday. The wounded journalists have been taken to hospital, the account added, without specifying the severity of their injuries.
In the meantime, Russia's TV Rain Editor-in-Chief Tikhon Dzyadko wrote on Telegram that the broadcaster's correspondent, Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dmitry Yelovsky, came under attack amid the clashes in and was taken to a bomb shelter.
According to TV Rain's head, Yelovsky was not injured in the attack. No other TV Rain reporters are currently present in the conflict-torn region, Dzyadko added.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
