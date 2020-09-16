Mayflower Autonomous Ship Starts Journey to Mark 400th Anniversary of Namesake's First Trip - Video

Watch a live broadcast from Plymouth, the United Kingdom, where the official ceremony to inaugurate the Mayflower Autonomous Ship (MAS), one of the world’s first fully-autonomous ships, is taking place on Wednesday.
It marks the 400th anniversary of its historic namesake's first trip.
Decked out with solar panels and diesel and wind turbines, the autonomous ship is expected to sail on a similar route used by the Mayflower in 1620. The MAS will use artificial intelligence to chart its course from England's Plymouth to Plymouth in the US state of Massachusetts.
If the trip is a success, the MAS will become one of the first self-navigating, full-sized vessels to cross the Atlantic Ocean.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)