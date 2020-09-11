Register
13:46 GMT11 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.

    China Slams US for Undermining World Strategic Trust After Trump Flags Secret Weapon

    © AP Photo / Senior Airman Hanah Abercormbie
    World
    Get short URL
    212
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/05/1080371362_0:314:3000:2001_1200x675_80_0_0_d3ecfd5f2b7d5290241b4165fa256e98.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009111080431715-china-slams-us-for-undermining-world-strategic-trust-after-trump-flags-secret-weapon/

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States is undermining the strategic mutual trust in world politics and instigates the nuclear risks, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's recent statement that Washington had a secret nuclear weapon.

    "All this seriously undermines the strategic mutual trust and increases the nuclear risk. The US owes the international community an explanation," Zhao said.

    The spokesman pointed to the fact that the US owns the world's largest and most advanced nuclear stockpile and is expected by the international community to observe all the related responsibilities, such as not to harm the global strategic stability and not to violate the disarmament agreements.

    "Not only does the US violate the international consensus and refuse to observe its special responsibility for the nuclear disarmament, but quite the contrary it consciously does the opposite by continuing to maintain the Cold War mentality, instigate interstate competition, unilaterally violate and withdraw from agreements and increase its nuclear stockpile," the spokesman said.

    In excerpts, published earlier this week, of US journalist Bob Woodward's upcoming book "Rage" Trump is quoted as telling him that the US has a nuclear weapon unheard of elsewhere in the world, including in China and Russia.

    Last year, the US unilaterally withdrew form the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty, which committed it and the other signatory, Russia with the second largest nuclear stockpile, to getting rid of all nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles).

    The only remaining legally binding US-Russian agreement on nuclear arms control is now the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), in force since 2011 and due to expire in February 2021 with a possibility to be renewed for another five years.

    The treaty limits the number of nuclear warheads over permitted 700 delivery systems to 1,500, with each heavy bombers equipped for nuclear armaments counting as one warhead toward this limit, and the number of deployed and non-deployed launchers to 800. It also provides for 18 on-site inspections annually for mutual oversight purposes.

    Renewing the New START is a step officials in Russia have repeatedly said they were ready to take, but the US administration maintained that it prefers a new treaty that would include both Russia and China.

    Beijing has refused to consider entering any trilateral nuclear arms control pacts with Russia and the US. 

    Tags:
    weapons, Donald Trump, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Futuristic Design of Moscow's New Metro Station by Zaha Hadid Architects
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse