Russia Rejects Any Steps in Mediterranean That Can Lead to Further Escalation, Lavrov Says

Moscow rejects any steps in the eastern Mediterranean that could lead to further escalation in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides.
"Russia considers any steps that could lead to further escalation of tensions unacceptable," Lavrov told a press conference.
This comes after last week Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused Greece of lying after the latter said it had never agreed to have technical talks on the Eastern Mediterranean with Turkey hosted by NATO.
MORE TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)