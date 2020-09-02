US Says Will Make Sure All Chinese Embassy Social Media Pages Identified as Government Accounts

The US will take action to help ensure that all Chinese embassy social media accounts are properly identified as government accounts, a statement by the US State Department says.
It added that all cultural events hosted by the Chinese embassy and consular posts outside mission properties with over 50 people attending will also require approval from the department.
Apart from this, senior Chinese diplomats in the US will have to receive permission from the State Department to visit US university campuses and meet with local government officials.
Washington is responding to what it earlier described as Beijing's restrictions on US diplomats based in China.
Last month, US President Donald Trump ordered China to shut down its consulate in Houston. According to officials, the move was aimed at securing US intellectual property and curbing alleged Chinese espionage.
