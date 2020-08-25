West Increasing Destructive Action in Other Countries' Cyberspace - Russia Security Council

"Seeking to ensure world dominance, the United States and its allies, on the one hand, are stepping up efforts to carry out intelligence and destructive actions in the information space of other countries, and on the other, they declare Russia, China, North Korea and Iran as the main sources of cyber threats," Khramov said in an interview the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.
"Thus, Washington is purposefully forming a 'media picture', which is designed to justify in the eyes of the world public any subsequent actions, including military, in relation to geopolitical rivals," he said.
According to him, the result of "artificially escalating confrontation in the information sphere" is tension in international relations, sanctions, which result in a slowdown in the development of the world economy, as well as the undermining of confidence in the digitalisation process in general.
