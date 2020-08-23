Register
18:44 GMT23 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russian hacker bear

    Democratic Senator Says Americans ‘May Be Unwittingly Promoting Russian Disinformation Campaign’

    © Flickr / Sunny Ripert
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Earlier this month, National Counterintelligence and Security director Bill Evanina accused Moscow of “using a range of measures” to attack Democratic nominee Joe Biden, including by going after his record of alleged corruption in Ukraine after the 2014 Maidan coup.

    Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Vermont has alleged that some Americans may have been duped into spreading Russian “disinformation” about former Vice President Joe Biden.

    “The intelligence community ten days ago said that the Russians are back trying to interfere in our elections again, that they have a disinformation, misinformation campaign targeted against Vice President Biden. I think it’s incumbent upon the intelligence community to lay out more of the facts of what we know about that misinformation campaign,” Warner said, speaking to Meet the Press’s Chuck Todd on Sunday.

    “My fear is that there may be Americans that are unwittingly promoting that Russian disinformation campaign, and I think they need to be briefed, so they don’t become – agents in effect of this disinformation campaign,” he added.

    Warner, the top Democratic lawmaker on the Senate intelligence committee, did not specify what sorts of “Russian disinformation” specifically Americans need to worry about.

    On August 7, Bill Evanina, America’s top counterintelligence official, accused Russia, China and Iran of trying to meddle in the 2020 US presidential campaign, with the foreign actors said to be expressing a preference regarding who wins the election “through a range of overt and private statements,” as well as “covert influence efforts,” although these are said to be “rarer.”

    Accusing Russia of seeking to “denigrate” Biden, Evanina cited a Ukrainian lawmaker’s publication of tapes of conversations between the former vice president Biden and former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in which Biden allegedly pressured the Ukrainian leader into firing a prosecutor investigating his family, on pain of withholding a $1 billion loan agreement to Ukraine.

    China, meanwhile, is rooting for Trump to lose, according to Evanina, and has sought to “pressure political figures it views as opposed to China’s interest.”

    Troll matryoshka
    © CC BY 2.0 / Pawel Maryanov / Troll matryoshka
    US Has ‘Run Out’ of Russians to Sanction Over ‘2016 Election Meddling’, DHS Chief Says
    Democratic lawmakers spent over three years accusing Donald Trump of being a Russian ‘puppet’ and claiming that his campaign ‘colluded’ with the Kremlin to win the White House in 2016. These allegations suffered a serious blow in early 2019, when former FBI Director Robert Mueller released his report on the matter, and found no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion.

    Instead, Mueller pointed to alleged Russian meddling in the form of troll campaigns on Facebook, Twitter and Google aimed at disparaging Clinton and pumping up Trump. However, internal probes by these social media companies found little evidence to support Mueller’s allegations. Facebook reported in 2017, for example, that ‘Russia-related entities’ had spent a total of about $100,000 on Facebook for political ads during the period between June 2015 and May 2017. In late 2018, Google disclosed to Congress that ‘Russian-linked accounts’ spent just $4,700 on political ads during the 2016 cycle.

    Despite the lack of evidence, the US has exhausted its stock of Russian entities to sanction over the alleged meddling in 2016, with Chad Wolf, acting secretary of Homeland Security, telling Axios last week that his department had “run out of individuals” on whom to place restrictions.

    Related:

    China Denounces Statement of 5 Western Foreign Ministers on Hong Kong as Meddling
    Trump Has Given ‘Blessing’ to Russian Meddling in 2020 Election, Former US Envoy to UN Rice Claims
    US Has ‘Run Out’ of Russians to Sanction Over ‘2016 Election Meddling’, DHS Chief Says
    Venezuelan FM Says Canadian Meddling Began After Trump Elected, Led by Former FM Freeland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse