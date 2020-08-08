MTV VMAs Won't Be Held at Brooklyn's Barclays Centre

The MTV VMAs will not take place at Brooklyn's Barclays Centre as originally planned, according to Page Six, and will instead "highlight the boroughs in an exciting show".
The decision was made after consultations with state and NYC health officials.
"The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, 30 August, and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around [NYC] with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines", representatives for MTV and Barclays said in a joint statement.
Keke Palmer will host the 2019 music video awards, while K-Pop band BTS will perform for the first time, MTV said on Thursday.
MTV and Barclays added that the annual show will return to Barclays in 2021.
