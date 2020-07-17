6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Eastern New Guinea, Tsunami Warning Issued

An earthquake of preliminary magnitude of 6.9 hit the eastern part of Papua New Guinea on Friday, according to United States Geological Survey (USGC).
The source of the earthquake was located 114 kilometres north of Kokoda, and it is 85,5 kilometres deep.
US Tsunami Warning Centre announced tsunami threat in the region.
No information on damage or casualties immediately followed.
Prelim M6.9 Earthquake eastern New Guinea region, Papua New Guinea Jul-17 02:50 UTC, updates https://t.co/W1auhhMOjL— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) July 17, 2020
