Register
19:46 GMT14 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The San Andreas Fault runs west-northwest toward the Big Bend where it turns northwest beyond the pinched far west end of the Mojave Desert

    Major San Andreas Earthquake 'Likelier' Now After Recent California Quakes, Study Finds

    © Flickr / Doc Searls
    US
    Get short URL
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007141079884171-major-san-andreas-earthquake-likelier-now-after-recent-california-quakes-study-finds/

    A new analysis of the changes in fault stresses in Southern California has shown that there is now an increased chance of a major earthquake on the San Andreas Fault - which could possibly impact up to 18 million people in the Los Angeles, California, area.

    The study, published on Monday in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America, revealed that there is a 2.3% chance that a 7.5-magnitude or greater earthquake will occur on the 160-mile Garlock Fault within the next 12 months, according to the LA Times.

    According to the research, such a rupture in the Garlock Fault would result in a “50/50 chance” of the “Mojave section” of the San Andreas Fault also experiencing an earthquake - if the Garlock Fault rupture occurred within 30 miles (45 kilometers) of its intersection with the San Andreas Fault. Thus, the scientists estimate that the chance of a “large San Andreas earthquake” in the next 12 months to be 1.15%.

    The probabilities provided by researchers are limited to a 12-month period because the changes in stresses are temporary, with the likelihood of another quake decreasing as time progresses.

    “We are still saying this is unlikely,” researcher Ross S. Stein, a former United States Geological Survey (USGS) geophysicist, told the New York Times. “It’s just a little likelier.”

    To arrive at their findings, Stein and Shinji Toda, a professor at Tohoku University in Sendai, Japan, examined models of the changes in stresses that occurred as a result of two earthquakes, of magnitude 6.4 and 7.1, near Ridgecrest, California, in 2019.

    The pair of quakes occurred within 34 hours of each other in Ridgecrest and altered the stresses present in the Garlock Fault.

    “The Garlock is the link in the chain,” Stein noted. “If it comes within about 25 miles of the San Andreas, it increases the chances of an earthquake there by about 150 times.”

    Current USGS natural hazard estimates for the Los Angeles area detail that there is a 31% chance that an earthquake measuring magnitude 7.5 or greater will occur in the region within the next 30 years.

    Seismologist Lucy Jones, who was not involved in the research, told the LA Times that while the study presents some “elegant science,” its conclusions remain to be proven.

    "It's really interesting science, and I like the way they've been able to increase the complexity of how they do their modeling. That's a real advance. But it's not yet proven," she said, though she added that California officials should be ready for the possibility that a quake might raise the risk of further tremors along the San Andreas Fault.

    "If the Garlock happens, yes, we will be saying the San Andreas is at increased risk," Jones said. "What do you do when there's an earthquake that could be a foreshock to the San Andreas? What do you say? What do you do?"

    Related:

    Thousand Kilometer Deep Magma Ocean Helps Establish the Moon's Birth Date, Study Says
    Traces of Plutonium From Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant Spread Across Much of Japan, Study Finds
    Children Infected With COVID-19 May Suffer Severe Neurological Damage, Study Finds
    No Crystal Balls Needed: Farm Animals Key to Forecasting Looming Earthquakes, Study Finds
    Tuberculosis Vaccine Linked to Lower COVID-19 Mortality Rates, Preliminary Study Finds
    Tags:
    research, study, California, Los Angeles, Earthquake, earthquake
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model wearing a face shield poses with a Mitsubishi vehicle during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    Girls and Cars: Twice Postponed Bangkok International Motor Show Finally Revs Its Engines
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse