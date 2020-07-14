Armenian Defence Ministry Says Su-30SM Flights Not Related to Tensions With Azerbaijan

"The SU-30SM are engaged in the daily combat training, this has nothing to do with the escalation at the border with Azerbaijan", Shushan Stepanyan said.
On Sunday, an armed confrontation took place on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, notably far from where the two usually exchange hostilities in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The clash took place near the Movses village along the contact line between Armenia's Tavush province and Azerbaijan's Tovuz province. Yerevan and Baku blamed the initiation of the firing on each other. The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported four troops killed, while the Armenian Defence Ministry reported two soldiers injured.
On Monday, Armenia reported that Azerbaijan continued the assault, shelling the Armenian territory with a frequency of every 15-20 minutes.
