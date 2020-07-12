Azerbaijan Reports Clashes at Border With Armenia, Says Both Sides Suffer Losses

"Starting from the afternoon on 12 July, units of the Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the ceasefire on the direction of the Tovuz region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, subjected to fire … our positions using artillery mounts. There are losses on both sides", the ministry said in a press release, published on its official website.
Separately, the press service said that two Azerbaijani servicemen have been killed, and five others have sustained injuries.
"As a result of adequate measures, the enemy suffered losses and retreated", the press service added.
